Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.91 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

