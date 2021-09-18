Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

