Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

