Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average is $367.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

