Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.37 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

