Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

