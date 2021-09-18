Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

