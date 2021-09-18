Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in eBay by 14.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in eBay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

