Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.86 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

