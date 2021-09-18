Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

