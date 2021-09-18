Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

