Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

