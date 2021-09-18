Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

