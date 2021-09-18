Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

PRFZ opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $111.39 and a 52 week high of $191.54.

