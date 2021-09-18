Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 85,830 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,830 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.56% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.

