Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.