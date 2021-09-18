Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.62% of Meritor worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR opened at $22.33 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

