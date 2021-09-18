MetaHash (MHC) Hits One Day Volume of $4.53 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00174050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.57 or 0.07035640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,884.61 or 0.99864134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00857387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,965,002,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,848,633 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.