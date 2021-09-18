MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0115 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $32.11 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00124241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00175325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.55 or 0.07218510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.55 or 1.00042748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.19 or 0.00849857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,963,064,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,761,797 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

