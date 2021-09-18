Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.46 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Metal has a total market cap of $229.46 million and $53.10 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00007252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00335640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

