MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $60,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MetLife by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,461,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

