Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $57.36 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00009815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and $34,202.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,401,768 coins and its circulating supply is 12,115,394 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

