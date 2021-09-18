Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,520.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,345.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $945.00 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

