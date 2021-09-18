Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,520.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,345.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $945.00 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

