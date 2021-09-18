MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 298,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,731. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

