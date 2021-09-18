MIB Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $349,413.94 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $349,413.94 and $32.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,877,026 coins and its circulating supply is 150,575,098 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

