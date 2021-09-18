Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.21

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.21 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 34,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £129.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

