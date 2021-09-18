Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

