Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,079,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

