Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

