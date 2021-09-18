Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

