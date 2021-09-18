Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 21,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Microsoft by 55.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 245,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,400,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 58,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

