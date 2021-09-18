Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 133,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,827,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

