Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.