Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTP opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

