Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Down 40.1% in August

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 534,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

