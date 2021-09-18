MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.94 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and approximately $102,704.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00412030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.22 or 0.00970884 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,775,453 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.