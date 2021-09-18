Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102.69 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Mina has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $102.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00010934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00121856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00173388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.18 or 0.07095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.97 or 0.99959721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00854551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 240,177,786 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

