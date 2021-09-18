Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCURF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.