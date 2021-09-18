Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

