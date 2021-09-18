Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0899 on Top Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Minereum has a market cap of $1.20 million and $29,297.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,297,509 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.