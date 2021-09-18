Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 286,198 shares of company stock worth $707,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minim stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

