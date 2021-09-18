Minter Network (BIP) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $11,439.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00145106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,751,793,600 coins and its circulating supply is 4,546,584,033 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.