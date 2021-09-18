Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $3.69 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $286.67 million and $96.03 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00007707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

