Mirrored Amazon Price Down 2% Over Last Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,534.98 or 0.07340742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $27,189.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,812 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

