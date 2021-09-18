Mirrored Apple Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,825.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $207,825.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $150.75 or 0.00313156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,951 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

