Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and $80,165.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $21.70 or 0.00045028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,267,545 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.