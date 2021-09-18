Misbloc One Day Volume Reaches $11.23 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00131671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

