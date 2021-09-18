Mist (MIST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.01 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Mist has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $4.01 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

