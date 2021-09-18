Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.86 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and $9.86 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

